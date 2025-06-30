Platt Nera International Limited Updates Nomination Committee Composition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Platt Nera International Limited ( (HK:1949) ) just unveiled an update.

Platt Nera International Limited has announced a change in the composition of its Nomination Committee, with the appointment of Ms. Hong Yiwen as a member, effective from June 30, 2025. This change aligns with upcoming amendments to the Listing Rules and Corporate Governance Code, aiming to enhance the committee’s effectiveness and diversity, thereby improving the company’s corporate governance practices.

More about Platt Nera International Limited

Platt Nera International Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with limited liability. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and is involved in various business activities through its subsidiaries.

Average Trading Volume: 1,024,222

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$52.8M

