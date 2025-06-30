Platt Nera International Limited Announces Board Composition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Platt Nera International Limited ( (HK:1949) ) has provided an announcement.

Platt Nera International Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, detailing the roles and functions of each member. The board includes both executive and independent non-executive directors, with specific members assigned to the audit, remuneration, and nomination committees. This announcement provides clarity on the governance structure of the company, which may impact its strategic direction and operational oversight.

More about Platt Nera International Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,024,222

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$52.8M

For detailed information about 1949 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue