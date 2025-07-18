Plato Income Maximiser Ltd. Announces New Dividend Distribution

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd. ( (AU:PL8) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd. has announced a new dividend distribution of AUD 0.0055 per share for its ordinary fully paid securities, with the record date set for July 24, 2025, and payment to be made on July 31, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to providing regular income to its shareholders, potentially enhancing its attractiveness to income-focused investors.

More about Plato Income Maximiser Ltd.

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd. operates in the financial industry, focusing on providing income maximization solutions through investment strategies. The company primarily offers services related to dividend distributions and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code PL8.

Average Trading Volume: 588,385

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

