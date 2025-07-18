Plato Income Maximiser Ltd. Announces July NTA Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd. ( (AU:PL8) ) has issued an announcement.

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd. has released its estimated Net Tangible Asset (NTA) backing per share as of July 11, 2025. The pre-tax NTA is reported at $1.157, while the post-tax NTA stands at $1.144. These figures precede the monthly dividend of $0.0055 per share, scheduled for payment on July 31, 2025. This update provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial health and potential returns, impacting investor decisions and market perception.

More about Plato Income Maximiser Ltd.

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing investment solutions. The company is known for its income-focused investment products, catering to investors seeking regular income streams.

Average Trading Volume: 588,385

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Learn more about PL8 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue