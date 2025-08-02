Platinum Investment Management Reduces Stake in Mastercard

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Platinum Investment Management, managed by Marcia Venegas, recently executed a significant transaction involving Mastercard Inc ((MA)). The hedge fund reduced its position by 1,520 shares.

Spark’s Take on MA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MA is a Outperform.

Mastercard’s overall strong financial performance and positive earnings call drive a high stock score. Solid growth potential and strategic initiatives bolster the outlook, although high valuation and leverage warrant caution.

More about Mastercard Inc

YTD Price Performance: 8.05%

Average Trading Volume: 2,726,823

Current Market Cap: $1190.3B

