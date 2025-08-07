Platinum Asset Management Reports Decline in Funds Under Management

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
The latest announcement is out from Platinum Asset Management Ltd ( (AU:PTM) ).
Platinum Asset Management Limited reported a decrease in its Funds Under Management (FUM) from $8,055 million in June 2025 to $7,995 million in July 2025, following net outflows of approximately $264 million. This decline, primarily from the Platinum Trust Funds, reflects a challenging period for the company, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor confidence.
The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PTM) stock is a Hold with a A$0.90 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Platinum Asset Management Ltd stock, see the AU:PTM Stock Forecast page.
More about Platinum Asset Management Ltd
Platinum Asset Management Limited is a financial services company based in Sydney, Australia, specializing in investment management. The company offers a range of investment funds, including international and regional funds, focusing on delivering superior long-term returns to its clients.
Average Trading Volume: 1,995,292
Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold
Current Market Cap: A$396.2M
