Platinum Asset Management Reports Decline in Funds Under Management

The latest announcement is out from Platinum Asset Management Ltd ( (AU:PTM) ).

Platinum Asset Management Limited reported a decrease in its Funds Under Management (FUM) from $8,055 million in June 2025 to $7,995 million in July 2025, following net outflows of approximately $264 million. This decline, primarily from the Platinum Trust Funds, reflects a challenging period for the company, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PTM) stock is a Hold with a A$0.90 price target.

More about Platinum Asset Management Ltd

Platinum Asset Management Limited is a financial services company based in Sydney, Australia, specializing in investment management. The company offers a range of investment funds, including international and regional funds, focusing on delivering superior long-term returns to its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 1,995,292

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$396.2M



