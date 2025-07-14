Platinum Asset Management Announces Change in Substantial Holder Interests

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Platinum Asset Management Ltd ( (AU:PTM) ) is now available.

Platinum Asset Management Ltd has announced a change in the interests of a substantial holder, First Sentier Group Limited, which is indirectly owned by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. The notice details changes in voting power and relevant interests in the company’s shares, reflecting the dynamic nature of investment management and control over voting rights. This announcement may impact stakeholders by indicating shifts in control and influence within the company, potentially affecting its strategic decisions and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PTM) stock is a Hold with a A$0.90 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Platinum Asset Management Ltd stock, see the AU:PTM Stock Forecast page.

More about Platinum Asset Management Ltd

YTD Price Performance: -14.43%

Average Trading Volume: 2,046,625

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$330.1M

