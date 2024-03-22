Planting Hope Extends Private Placement Offering

Planting Hope Company, Inc. (TSE:MYLK) has released an update.

Planting Hope Company, Inc. has announced the extension of its non-brokered private placement, which aims to raise up to $4 million CAD through the sale of 40 million units, each comprising a share and a purchase warrant. This capital will bolster inventory and support business expansion, with a hold period of six months for the issued securities. The foodtech company, known for sustainable food and beverage innovations, is making strides in market disruption and environmental impact reduction.

For further insights into TSE:MYLK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.