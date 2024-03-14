Plantify Foods Eyes NASDAQ Uplisting Amid Growth

Plantify Foods Inc (TSE:PTFY) has released an update.

Plantify Foods Inc., known for its Clean Label plant-based food products, has announced its intention to uplist to NASDAQ to enhance market visibility and attract more investment. The company has seen significant growth, expanding its customer base in Europe and the U.S., and has recently increased production capacity. While the NASDAQ listing is pending application and subject to meeting listing requirements, Plantify Foods is optimistic about its future growth prospects and market expansion.

