Planetree Sells Major Stake in Listed Company for HK$238.7 Million

The latest announcement is out from Planetree International Development Limited ( (HK:0613) ).

Planetree International Development Limited has announced the disposal of 1,600,000,000 shares in a listed company, representing approximately 14.75% of the company’s total issued share capital, for HK$238.7 million. The transaction is considered a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, requiring reporting and announcement due to the aggregate percentage ratios involved. The disposal marks a significant divestment for Planetree, potentially impacting its investment strategy and financial position.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0613) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Planetree International Development Limited stock, see the HK:0613 Stock Forecast page.

More about Planetree International Development Limited

YTD Price Performance: 692.53%

Average Trading Volume: 837,396

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.83B

