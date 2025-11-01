PIX Transmissions Ltd Appoints New General Manager for Quality

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from PIX Transmissions Ltd ( (IN:PIXTRANS) ).

PIX Transmissions Ltd has announced the appointment of Mr. Shekhar Jogwar as the General Manager (Quality), effective November 1, 2025. Mr. Jogwar, who holds a B.E. from Marathwada University and has over 30 years of experience in quality excellence and transformation, will assume the role of Quality Excellence & Transformation. This strategic appointment is expected to enhance the company’s focus on quality and transformation, potentially strengthening its market position and operational efficiency.

