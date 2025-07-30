Pitney Bowes Announces Leadership Changes and Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pitney Bowes ( (PBI) ) has shared an update.

On July 28, 2025, Pitney Bowes announced significant leadership changes, with Paul Evans appointed as EVP, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, effective July 29, 2025. Concurrently, Brent Rosenthal was named Chair of the Audit Committee, and Peter Brimm was appointed as a director of the Board. These changes are expected to impact the company’s strategic direction and governance. Additionally, Pitney Bowes disclosed strong financial results for Q2 2025, with improvements in GAAP EPS, adjusted EPS, and net income year over year. The company also increased its share repurchase authorization and adjusted its full-year revenue and EPS guidance, reflecting ongoing strategic initiatives and market positioning.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PBI is a Neutral.

Pitney Bowes’ stock score is influenced primarily by financial instability and high leverage, which poses risks despite positive cash flow. Technical indicators suggest potential overvaluation. Earnings call highlights strategic improvements, but revenue challenges persist. Positive corporate developments offer potential upside.

Pitney Bowes is a technology-driven company that provides SaaS shipping solutions, mailing innovation, and financial services to clients globally, including more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. The company serves small businesses, large enterprises, and government entities, helping to simplify the process of sending mail and parcels.

Average Trading Volume: 2,486,375

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.19B

Learn more about PBI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

