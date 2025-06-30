Pioneer Lithium Appoints New Company Secretary to Strengthen Governance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Pioneer Lithium Limited ( (AU:PLN) ) has shared an update.

Pioneer Lithium Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Ben Donovan as the new Company Secretary, effective from July 1, 2025, replacing Mr. Harry Spindler. Mr. Donovan brings extensive experience in corporate governance and compliance, having previously worked as a Senior Adviser at the ASX and currently serving as the company secretary for several ASX-listed companies. This strategic appointment is expected to enhance Pioneer’s corporate governance and strengthen its communications with the ASX, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and stakeholder relations.

More about Pioneer Lithium Limited

Pioneer Lithium Limited operates in the lithium industry, focusing on the exploration and development of lithium resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code PLN and is based in Perth, Western Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 74,158

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

For an in-depth examination of PLN stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue