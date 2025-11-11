Pioneer Global Group Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Pioneer Global Group Limited ( (HK:0224) ) has shared an update.

Pioneer Global Group Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 28, 2025, to approve the unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the payment of an interim dividend, reflecting the company’s ongoing financial management and potential shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0224) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pioneer Global Group Limited stock, see the HK:0224 Stock Forecast page.

More about Pioneer Global Group Limited

Pioneer Global Group Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It operates in the investment and property sectors, focusing on real estate and related investments.

Average Trading Volume: 60,500

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$669.3M

