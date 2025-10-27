Pioneer Credit Secures Margin Reduction on Finance Facility

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Pioneer Credit Ltd ( (AU:PNC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Pioneer Credit Limited has announced a 100-basis point reduction in the pricing of its $272.5 million senior finance facility, effective from November 1, 2025. This repricing is expected to save the company approximately $2.5 million annually in pre-tax interest, reflecting its strong financial performance in FY25 and positive outlook for FY26. The company is fully funded for its FY26 Purchased Debt Portfolio investment program, projected to exceed $80 million, with commitments to be met through free cash flow. Pioneer has agreed not to repay the facility before July 2027, ahead of its maturity in July 2028, while maintaining all financial covenants.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PNC) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pioneer Credit Ltd stock, see the AU:PNC Stock Forecast page.

More about Pioneer Credit Ltd

Pioneer Credit is an ASX-listed financial services company that assists everyday Australians in overcoming financial difficulties. The company is known for its customer-focused support, strong compliance record, and deep industry relationships, positioning it well for sustainable growth.

Average Trading Volume: 152,808

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$101.8M

See more data about PNC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue