Pioneer Media Holdings ( (TSE:JPEG) ) has shared an update.

Pioneer AI Foundry has successfully integrated its Kora AI platform with Shareable.fun, enhancing its capabilities in managing third-party AI tools and expanding its ecosystem. The company also updated its digital asset treasury strategy, emphasizing Bitcoin positions and strategic equity, positioning itself as a leader in BTC-backed AI treasury. Additionally, Satsuma Technology PLC, a partner, is advancing its market presence with an uplisting plan, while Sundae Bar PLC has launched a payment feature, marking its transition to a revenue-generating AI agent marketplace.

Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. is a next-generation agentic AI venture builder operating at the intersection of artificial intelligence and decentralized finance. The company focuses on digital asset management through its Kora AI platform and strategic equity exposure, aiming to integrate blockchain and AI technologies.

