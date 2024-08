Lovisa Holdings Ltd. (AU:LOV) has released an update.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited has ceased to be a substantial holder in Lovisa Holdings Ltd. as of August 1, 2024. This change comes after their previous notice of substantial holding was reported on July 9, 2024. The details of the changes in relevant interests and associations are documented in the company’s annexures.

