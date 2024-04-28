Pinnacle Minerals Director Increases Shareholding

Pinnacle Minerals Limited (AU:PIM) has released an update.

Pinnacle Minerals Limited has announced a change in director William John Andrew Witham’s interests, reporting an on-market purchase of 10,000 ordinary shares at $0.075 each. This acquisition increases his direct holdings to 156,297 ordinary shares, alongside indirect holdings of 2,400,200 shares, 1,000,000 options, and 3,000,000 performance options. The update follows the company’s adherence to ASX listing rule 3.19A.2 and section 205G of the Corporations Act.

