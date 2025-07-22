Pinnacle Increases Stake in Tyro Payments Ltd.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Tyro Payments Ltd. ( (AU:TYR) ).

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited has increased its voting power in Tyro Payments Ltd. from 5.18% to 6.25% as of July 17, 2025. This change signifies a growing interest and potential influence of Pinnacle in Tyro Payments, which could impact the company’s strategic decisions and stakeholder dynamics.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:TYR) stock is a Sell with a A$0.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tyro Payments Ltd. stock, see the AU:TYR Stock Forecast page.

More about Tyro Payments Ltd.

Tyro Payments Ltd. operates in the financial technology industry, primarily offering payment solutions and services to businesses. The company focuses on providing innovative and efficient payment processing systems to enhance business operations.

Average Trading Volume: 2,315,325

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$523.4M

