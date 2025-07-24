Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Merger with Synovus

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( (PNFP) ) has provided an update.

On July 24, 2025, Pinnacle Financial Partners and Synovus Financial Corp. announced a merger agreement to create a new entity, Steel Newco Inc., which will become the largest bank holding company in Georgia and the largest bank in Tennessee. The merger, valued at $8.6 billion, is expected to enhance market positioning and shareholder value, with a focus on growth in the Southeast’s high-growth markets. The combined company will operate under the Pinnacle brand, with leadership from both firms, and is projected to significantly increase earnings per share by 2027. The merger is designed to maintain strong community ties and continue philanthropic efforts in the region.

Spark’s Take on PNFP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PNFP is a Neutral.

Pinnacle Financial Partners scores well due to strong financial performance and a positive earnings call that highlights robust growth strategies. However, technical analysis suggests caution due to mixed signals, and the valuation is fair but not compelling. The company’s ability to manage macroeconomic uncertainties will be crucial going forward.

More about Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners operates in the financial services industry, providing banking and financial solutions with a focus on regional markets in the Southeast. The company is known for its customer service and community involvement, aiming to be a leading regional bank.

