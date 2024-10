Lovisa Holdings Ltd. (AU:LOV) has released an update.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited has increased its voting power in Lovisa Holdings Ltd from 5.01% to 6.11%, marking a notable change in their stake. This shift highlights Pinnacle’s growing interest in Lovisa, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction and investor sentiment.

For further insights into AU:LOV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.