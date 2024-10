Pendragon (GB:PINE) has released an update.

Jemima Bird, a Non-Executive Director at Pinewood Technologies Group PLC, has made an initial purchase of 15,627 ordinary shares at £3.438 each on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction reflects a potential confidence boost in the company’s performance and may attract attention from investors in the financial markets.

