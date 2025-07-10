PILLAR Corporation Adjusts Treasury Share Disposal Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Nippon Pillar Packing Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6490) ) just unveiled an update.

PILLAR Corporation, a company listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, announced a partial change to its previously disclosed plan to dispose of treasury shares as remuneration for restricted shares. The change involves adjusting the date of disposal and the transfer restriction period, with no other modifications to the original plan. This decision aims to ensure the administrative procedures are completed appropriately.

More about Nippon Pillar Packing Co., Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 68,591

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen90.32B

For an in-depth examination of 6490 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue