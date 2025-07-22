Pilbara Minerals Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pilbara Minerals ( (AU:PLS) ) has provided an update.

Pilbara Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 58,583 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), effective from July 8, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its capital structure and support its growth initiatives, potentially strengthening its position in the competitive lithium market.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PLS) stock is a Hold with a A$2.95 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pilbara Minerals stock, see the AU:PLS Stock Forecast page.

More about Pilbara Minerals

Pilbara Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and production of lithium and other minerals. The company is a significant player in the global lithium market, catering to the growing demand for lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles and energy storage solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 39,147,322

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.5B

