Picton Property Income Reduces Share Count with Recent Buyback

Picton Property Income ( (GB:PCTN) ) has issued an update.

Picton Property Income Limited announced the purchase and cancellation of 100,000 of its ordinary shares, traded on the London Stock Exchange, at an average price of 79.6 pence per share. This transaction reduces the total number of shares in issue to 520,427,655, impacting shareholder voting rights and potentially enhancing shareholder value by reducing share dilution.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PCTN) stock is a Hold with a £84.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Picton Property Income stock, see the GB:PCTN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PCTN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PCTN is a Neutral.

Picton Property Income’s overall score is driven by strong technical indicators and attractive valuation metrics. However, financial performance is mixed due to revenue and cash flow volatility, which slightly dampens the overall outlook.

More about Picton Property Income

Picton Property Income Limited, established in 2005, is a UK-based real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the London Stock Exchange. It manages a £726 million commercial property portfolio across 47 assets with around 350 occupiers. The company focuses on delivering high performance and income returns, particularly in the industrial sector, and aims to achieve net zero carbon by 2040.

Average Trading Volume: 862,249

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £409.8M

