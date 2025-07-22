Picton Property Income Reduces Share Count with Recent Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Picton Property Income ( (GB:PCTN) ) has issued an announcement.

Picton Property Income Limited has repurchased and cancelled 100,000 of its ordinary shares, traded on the London Stock Exchange, at an average price of 80.2 pence per share. This transaction reduces the total number of shares in issue to 524,589,205, impacting shareholder voting rights and potentially signaling confidence in the company’s market value.

Spark's Take on GB:PCTN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PCTN is a Neutral.

The overall score reflects strong corporate actions and favorable valuation, offset by financial performance challenges due to revenue and cash flow volatility. Technical indicators suggest moderate momentum.

Picton Property Income

Picton Property Income Limited, established in 2005, is a UK-based real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the London Stock Exchange. The company owns and manages a £723 million commercial property portfolio across 47 assets with approximately 350 occupiers. Picton focuses on delivering high performance and income returns, particularly in the industrial sector, and aims to achieve net zero carbon by 2040.

Average Trading Volume: 1,350,646

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £415M

