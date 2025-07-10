Picton Property Income Reduces Share Count with Recent Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Picton Property Income ( (GB:PCTN) ) has shared an announcement.

Picton Property Income Limited has repurchased and canceled 100,000 of its ordinary shares, trading on the London Stock Exchange at an average price of 79.4 pence per share. This transaction reduces the total number of shares in issue to 526,489,205, potentially impacting shareholder voting rights and interest notifications under regulatory guidelines.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PCTN) stock is a Buy with a £90.00 price target.

GB:PCTN is a Neutral.

Picton Property Income benefits from positive technical indicators and a robust corporate event strategy involving share buybacks, which may enhance shareholder value. However, financial performance shows volatility, which poses some risk. The valuation is reasonable, supported by a solid dividend yield.

More about Picton Property Income

Established in 2005, Picton Property Income Limited is a UK-based real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the London Stock Exchange. The company manages a £723 million commercial property portfolio across 47 assets, focusing on the industrial sector. Picton aims to deliver high performance and income returns, with a commitment to net zero carbon by 2040.

Average Trading Volume: 1,334,062

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £415.3M

