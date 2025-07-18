Picton Property Income Cancels 1 Million Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Picton Property Income ( (GB:PCTN) ) has issued an update.

Picton Property Income Limited has announced the purchase and cancellation of 1,000,000 of its own ordinary shares, trading on the London Stock Exchange at an average price of 79.3 pence per share. This transaction reduces the total number of shares in issue to 524,989,205, impacting the company’s voting rights and potentially influencing shareholder interests under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PCTN) stock is a Buy with a £90.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Picton Property Income stock, see the GB:PCTN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PCTN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PCTN is a Neutral.

Picton Property Income’s strong valuation and effective corporate actions, such as strategic share buybacks, are major positives. These strengths are balanced by mixed financial performance and the need for stable revenue and cash flow management. Technical indicators suggest a bullish trend, reinforcing a positive outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:PCTN stock, click here.

More about Picton Property Income

Picton Property Income Limited, established in 2005, is a UK-based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the London Stock Exchange. The company owns and actively manages a £723 million commercial property portfolio across 47 assets with approximately 350 occupiers. Picton focuses on delivering high income returns and capital growth, particularly in the industrial sector, and is committed to achieving net zero carbon by 2040.

Average Trading Volume: 1,325,491

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £415.4M

Find detailed analytics on PCTN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue