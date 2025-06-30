Picton Property Income Announces Total Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Picton Property Income ( (GB:PCTN) ) is now available.

Picton Property Income Limited has announced its total voting rights as of 30 June 2025, with an issued share capital consisting of 527,289,205 Ordinary Shares. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification obligations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The announcement reflects Picton’s transparency and regulatory compliance, potentially impacting shareholder engagement and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PCTN) stock is a Buy with a £90.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:PCTN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PCTN is a Neutral.

Picton Property Income’s overall stock score of 64 reflects a balance of strengths and challenges. While the company benefits from positive cash flow and strategic corporate actions like share buybacks, it faces significant risks from high valuation metrics and inconsistent profitability. Technical indicators suggest stability, and a strong dividend yield provides a compelling income opportunity, somewhat offsetting valuation concerns.

More about Picton Property Income

Picton Property Income Limited, established in 2005, is a UK-based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the London Stock Exchange. The company manages a £723 million commercial property portfolio across 47 assets with around 350 occupiers. Picton focuses on delivering high income returns and capital growth, particularly in the industrial sector, while maintaining a commitment to net zero carbon by 2040.

YTD Price Performance: 29.93%

Average Trading Volume: 1,423,119

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £424.2M

