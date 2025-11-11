Piche Resources Limited Announces New Securities Quotation on ASX

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Piche Resources Limited ( (AU:PR2) ) has issued an announcement.

Piche Resources Limited has announced the application for the quotation of new securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). The company is issuing a total of 23,529,410 new securities, including ordinary fully paid shares and options, as part of previously announced transactions. This move is expected to enhance the company’s market presence and provide additional liquidity for its stakeholders.

More about Piche Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 226,324

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

For detailed information about PR2 stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

