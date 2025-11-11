Piche Resources Completes Share and Options Placement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Piche Resources Limited ( (AU:PR2) ) is now available.

Piche Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 11,764,705 fully paid ordinary shares and an equal number of listed options, exercisable at $0.25 by May 2027, as part of a placement completed on November 7, 2025. This strategic move, executed without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act, aligns with the company’s compliance with relevant legislative provisions and aims to bolster its financial position, potentially impacting its market operations and stakeholder interests positively.

More about Piche Resources Limited

Piche Resources Limited operates in the resources industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker PR2.

Average Trading Volume: 226,324

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

