Piccadily Agro Industries Reports Strong H1 FY26 Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Piccadily Agro Industries Limited ( (IN:PICCADIL) ) has issued an announcement.

Piccadily Agro Industries Limited reported a robust financial performance for the first half of FY26, with a 12.9% increase in revenue and a 40.72% rise in net profit. The company continues to build on its growth momentum, showcasing double-digit growth across key financial metrics, which underscores its strong market positioning and operational efficiency.

More about Piccadily Agro Industries Limited

Piccadily Agro Industries Limited operates in the premium spirits segment, focusing on delivering high-quality alcoholic beverages. The company is known for its strong business fundamentals and has built significant consumer trust in its growing portfolio.

Average Trading Volume: 42,148

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 65.61B INR

For a thorough assessment of PICCADIL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue