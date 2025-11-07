Piccadily Agro Industries Releases H1 and Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Piccadily Agro Industries Limited ( (IN:PICCADIL) ) has shared an update.

Piccadily Agro Industries Limited has released its earnings presentation for the unaudited financial results for the six months and quarter ended September 30, 2025. This announcement is part of their compliance with SEBI regulations and provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance during this period.

More about Piccadily Agro Industries Limited

Piccadily Agro Industries Limited operates in the agro-industrial sector, focusing on the production and distribution of agricultural products. The company is based in Haryana, India, and is listed on both the BSE and NSE under the symbols 530305 and PICCADIL, respectively.

Average Trading Volume: 42,148

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 65.61B INR

