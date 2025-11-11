PI Industries Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

PI Industries Limited ( (IN:PIIND) ) just unveiled an announcement.

PI Industries Limited announced the approval of its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025. The results indicate a decrease in revenue and profit compared to the previous year, reflecting challenges in the market. Despite this, the company maintains a strong financial position, with a focus on operational efficiency and strategic growth, which is crucial for stakeholders and investors.

More about PI Industries Limited

PI Industries Limited operates in the agrochemical industry, focusing on the manufacturing and distribution of agrochemical products. The company is headquartered in Gurgaon, Haryana, India, with a registered office in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Average Trading Volume: 4,679

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 569.9B INR

