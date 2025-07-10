Physiomics Expands Partnership with DoseMe, Implements Dosing Software on DoseMeRx Platform

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Physiomics ( (GB:PYC) ) is now available.

Physiomics plc has successfully implemented its personalized dosing software on the DoseMeRx platform, expanding its partnership with DoseMe to develop new dosing solutions. This collaboration allows the software to be available to clinicians for research purposes, generating human factor evaluation and validation data. The partnership aims to leverage Physiomics’ oncology expertise and DoseMe’s precision dosing tools to develop novel software beyond current applications. The collaboration is expected to enhance Physiomics’ industry positioning by advancing its software towards commercialization and supporting broader clinical adoption.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PYC is a Underperform.

Physiomics’ stock score is primarily impacted by significant financial instability, including declining revenues and negative profit margins. Technical indicators reinforce a bearish outlook. While recent corporate events suggest potential growth pathways, current valuation issues and financial challenges remain significant obstacles.

Physiomics plc is a leader in mathematical modelling, data science, and biostatistics, focusing on developing new therapeutics and personalized medicine solutions. The company combines expertise in modelling, simulation, biostatistics, data science, and bioinformatics to help biotech and pharma companies streamline drug development. Their approach involves deriving insights from diverse data to optimize research design and de-risk decision-making across discovery, pre-clinical, and clinical studies. Physiomics has informed over 100 commercial projects with its proprietary Virtual Tumour technology.

Average Trading Volume: 8,682,596

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.39M

