Primary Health Properties plc R.E.I.T (GB:PHP) has released an update.

Primary Health Properties PLC, a key player in primary health facility investment, has announced an adjustment to the exchange price for its Convertible Bonds due 2025. The new exchange rate has been set at £1.2564 per Ordinary Share, affecting the existing £150 million nominal of Convertible Bonds currently outstanding.

