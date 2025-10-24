Photocure ASA to Announce Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Photocure ASA ( (PHCUF) ) has issued an announcement.

Photocure ASA is set to release its third quarter 2025 financial results on October 29, 2025, with a live webcast presentation by CEO Dan Schneider and CFO Erik Dahl. This announcement is crucial for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial health and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market position and investor confidence.

Photocure ASA, known as The Bladder Cancer Company, specializes in providing innovative solutions for bladder cancer treatment. Their technology, which highlights cancer cells in bright pink, has significantly improved patient outcomes globally. The company is based in Oslo, Norway, and is publicly traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 50,556

Current Market Cap: NOK1.41B

