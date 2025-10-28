PhosCo Ltd Reports Promising Drilling Results at Gasaat Phosphate Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

PhosCo Ltd has announced significant drilling results from its Gasaat Phosphate Project in Tunisia, particularly at the KM prospect. The latest drilling has revealed a 50.5-meter intersection of phosphate rock, which extends the known mineralization by 80 meters and is expected to improve project economics due to its low strip ratio and proximity to the proposed plant site. The results have prompted PhosCo to consider accelerating the KM prospect in their production schedule, alongside the SAB prospect, which is undergoing additional drilling to ensure resource confidence for inclusion in a revised Scoping Study. These developments highlight the potential for early-stage development and cost-effective mining, strengthening PhosCo’s position in the phosphate industry.

PhosCo Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of phosphate projects. Its primary project is the Gasaat Phosphate Project located in Tunisia, which aims to enhance the company’s market position in the phosphate sector.

