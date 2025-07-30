Phio Pharmaceuticals Issues New Warrants for $2.5M

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Phio Pharmaceuticals ( (PHIO) ) just unveiled an update.

On July 25, 2025, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. entered into agreements to exercise certain outstanding warrants, leading to the issuance of new unregistered Series J and Series K Warrants. This transaction, expected to generate approximately $2.5 million in gross proceeds, aims to support the company’s working capital and general corporate purposes. H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent, with the offering closing on July 28, 2025. The exercise of these warrants and the issuance of new ones are part of a strategic move to bolster Phio’s financial position and support its ongoing clinical developments.

The most recent analyst rating on (PHIO) stock is a Buy with a $14.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Phio Pharmaceuticals stock, see the PHIO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PHIO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PHIO is a Neutral.

Phio Pharmaceuticals is struggling financially, with no revenue and consistent losses, significantly impacting its stock score. The technical indicators show mixed signals, with some short-term momentum but bearish long-term trends. The valuation is speculative due to negative earnings. The recent board appointment is a positive corporate event but has limited impact on overall financial health.

More about Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics using its proprietary INTASYL® gene silencing technology. The company’s lead clinical program, PH-762, targets the PD-1 gene to treat various skin cancers, including cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma, and Merkel cell carcinoma.

Average Trading Volume: 1,390,571

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $12.14M

