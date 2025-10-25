Phillips Edison & Co. Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Phillips Edison & Co. Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Challenges

Phillips Edison & Co. Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Challenges

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ((PECO)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) recently held its earnings call, presenting a generally positive outlook. The company showcased increased guidance, strong leasing metrics, and a robust financial position. However, some concerns were raised regarding slower same-center NOI growth, higher G&A expenses, and potential impacts from changing interest rates.

Increased Guidance for 2025

Phillips Edison & Company has raised its guidance for NAREIT and core FFO per share for 2025, with midpoints reflecting a growth of 6.8% and 6.6%, respectively. This increase underscores the company’s confidence in its financial performance and growth trajectory.

Strong Leasing Performance

The company reported record-high comparable renewal rent spreads of 23.2% and comparable new leasing rent spreads of 24.5%. This strong leasing performance highlights the demand for PECO’s properties and its ability to negotiate favorable lease terms.

High Occupancy Rates

Portfolio occupancy remained impressively high at 97.6%, with anchor occupancy at 99.2%. These figures demonstrate the company’s success in maintaining high tenant retention and occupancy levels.

Substantial Acquisitions

Year-to-date gross acquisitions amounted to $376 million, with $96 million of assets acquired since June 30. This acquisition strategy is aimed at enhancing the company’s portfolio and driving future growth.

Robust Financial Position

Phillips Edison & Company boasts approximately $977 million of liquidity and no significant debt maturities until 2027. This strong financial position provides the company with the flexibility to pursue strategic acquisitions and investments.

Moderate Same-Center NOI Growth

The forecast for 2025 reflects a same-center NOI growth between 1-2%, which is lower than previous years due to challenging comparisons with 2024. This indicates a more cautious outlook for this particular metric.

Increased G&A Expenses

The company has increased its guidance for G&A expenses, attributing this to performance-based incentive compensation and investments in technology and resources. This suggests a focus on enhancing operational efficiency and capabilities.

Potential Interest Rate Exposure

With swap expirations in November and December, PECO could face an increase in floating rate debt, potentially affecting interest expenses. This exposure to interest rate fluctuations is a point of concern for the company.

Forward-Looking Guidance

During the earnings call, PECO updated its guidance, indicating strong financial performance and growth expectations. The company reaffirmed its guidance for 2025 same-center NOI growth at 3.35% at the midpoint and anticipated long-term same-center NOI growth of 3-4% annually. PECO plans to recycle lower IRR properties into higher IRR properties to drive earnings growth and expects to sell $50 million to $100 million of assets in 2025, with a more active pipeline for 2026.

In summary, Phillips Edison & Company’s earnings call reflected a generally positive sentiment, with increased guidance and strong leasing metrics underscoring its robust financial position. While there are concerns about slower same-center NOI growth and potential interest rate impacts, the company’s strategic acquisitions and high occupancy rates paint a promising picture for future growth.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement