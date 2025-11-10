Pheton Holdings Ltd Announces Board Changes with New Independent Director Appointment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Pheton Holdings Ltd. Class A ( (PTHL) ) is now available.

Pheton Holdings Ltd announced the resignation of Edward C Ye as an independent director on November 7, 2025, due to personal reasons. He was succeeded by Richard Wee Yong Seow, who was appointed as a new independent director on November 8, 2025. Mr. Seow, with a background in business consulting and technology sales, will also serve on several committees, including the Audit and Compensation Committees, reflecting the company’s strategic focus on strengthening its governance structure.

