Pharvaris Raises $201 Million in Successful Offering

On July 22, 2025, Pharvaris N.V. entered into an underwriting agreement with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Leerink Partners LLC to issue and sell 9,562,500 ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 500,000 ordinary shares. The offering, which closed on July 24, 2025, raised approximately $201 million in net proceeds. Pharvaris intends to use these funds to support research and development, hire a sales and marketing team in the U.S., and cover general corporate expenses. This move is expected to enhance Pharvaris’ market position by advancing its clinical programs and expanding its commercial capabilities.

Spark’s Take on PHVS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PHVS is a Neutral.

Pharvaris exhibits significant financial difficulties, with no revenue and ongoing losses, resulting in a low financial performance score. Despite some technical momentum, the valuation is poor due to negative earnings. The stock’s overall score is affected by these financial and valuation challenges, despite its technical strength.

More about Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on developing oral therapies for hereditary angioedema (HAE). The company is based in the Netherlands and is engaged in late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in HAE treatment.

Average Trading Volume: 105,830

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.14B

