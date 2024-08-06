Pharos Energy Executes New Share Buyback

Pharos Energy (GB:PHAR) has released an update.

Pharos Energy has continued its share buyback program, purchasing 90,493 of its own shares at a uniform price of 25.4 pence per share on August 5, 2024, which will be cancelled. This latest transaction brings the total number of shares bought back since July 2022 to over 26 million, costing the company approximately £6.15 million. Post cancellation, the total number of shares in issue stands at 426,149,058, with 9,122,268 held in treasury.

For further insights into GB:PHAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.