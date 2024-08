PharmaCielo (TSE:PCLO) has released an update.

PharmaCielo has reported an improvement in its financial results for Q2 2024, with revenue increasing and losses narrowing compared to the previous year. The company, a key player in the cannabis industry, has also managed to significantly reduce its expenses and is now in a stronger position to generate profitability and cash flow as market opportunities grow.

