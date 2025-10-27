Pfizer’s Somatrogon Study: A New Hope for Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a study titled ‘A Multicenter, Non-interventional Prospective Active Surveillance Study Among Participants Receiving Somatrogon Under Routine Clinical Care in India’ to assess the safety of Somatrogon, a long-acting growth hormone, in treating pediatric growth hormone deficiency (p GHD) in India. The study aims to monitor side effects in children with p GHD, a condition characterized by insufficient growth hormone production leading to short stature.

Somatrogon, the drug being tested, is administered as an injection and is designed to address the deficiency of growth hormone in affected children, promoting normal growth and development.

This observational study follows a case-only model with a prospective time perspective. It does not require participants to visit a clinic regularly, as follow-ups can be conducted via clinic visits or phone calls.

The study began on September 4, 2024, with the latest update submitted on October 1, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progress and ongoing data collection.

This study could influence Pfizer’s stock performance by potentially expanding its market in pediatric endocrinology if Somatrogon proves to be safe and effective. The outcome may also impact investor sentiment positively, given the competitive landscape in the pharmaceutical industry focusing on growth hormone treatments.

The study is currently recruiting, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

