Pfizer’s RSV Vaccine Trial: A Potential Game-Changer for Infants with HIV

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Study Overview: Pfizer Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial titled A PHASE 3, RANDOMIZED, DOUBLE-BLINDED, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED TRIAL TO EVALUATE THE SAFETY, TOLERABILITY, AND IMMUNOGENICITY OF RESPIRATORY SYNCYTIAL VIRUS (RSV) PREFUSION F SUBUNIT VACCINE IN PREGNANT PARTICIPANTS LIVING WITH HIV AND THEIR INFANTS. The study aims to assess the safety and immune response of the RSVpreF vaccine in infants born to mothers with HIV, who are at higher risk of severe RSV infections.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests the RSVpreF vaccine, a biological intervention designed to protect against RSV infections. Participants receive either the RSVpreF vaccine or a placebo, which is an inactive substance resembling the vaccine.

Study Design: This interventional study uses a randomized, parallel assignment model with quadruple masking (blinding participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors) to ensure unbiased results. The primary purpose is prevention of RSV infections.

Study Timeline: The study began on March 12, 2024, and the last update was submitted on July 11, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely data collection and analysis.

Market Implications: The successful development of the RSVpreF vaccine could significantly impact Pfizer’s stock performance by expanding its vaccine portfolio and addressing a critical health need. This could enhance investor confidence, especially in the competitive vaccine market where timely innovation is key.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue