Pfizer’s Rimegepant Pregnancy Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Migraine Treatment

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a study titled ‘Retrospective Cohort Study of Pregnancy Outcomes in Women Exposed to Rimegepant During Pregnancy.’ This research aims to assess the risk of pregnancy and infant outcomes in women with migraines who are exposed to rimegepant during pregnancy, compared to two groups not exposed to the drug. The study is significant as it seeks to provide insights into the safety of rimegepant, a medication used for treating migraines, during pregnancy.

The study is testing the drug Rimegepant, which is intended to treat migraines. The research involves comparing outcomes in women exposed to Rimegepant with those exposed to other migraine medications and those without migraine exposure.

This observational study uses a cohort model with a retrospective time perspective. It does not involve any allocation or masking, focusing on understanding the primary purpose of evaluating pregnancy outcomes related to rimegepant exposure.

The study began on December 15, 2021, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on August 4, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and timeline for potential results.

This update could influence Pfizer’s stock performance by potentially increasing investor confidence if the study demonstrates the safety of rimegepant during pregnancy. It may also impact the competitive landscape in the migraine treatment market, especially if positive outcomes are reported.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

