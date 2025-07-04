Pfizer’s Promising Trial for Relapsed Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a Phase 1B clinical trial titled A PHASE 1B, OPEN-LABEL STUDY OF ELRANATAMAB IN COMBINATION WITH CARFILZOMIB PLUS DEXAMETHASONE AND ELRANATAMAB IN COMBINATION WITH PF-07901801 IN PARTICIPANTS WITH RELAPSED REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA. The study aims to assess the safety and tolerability of combining elranatamab with carfilzomib and dexamethasone or with maplirpacept in patients with relapsed refractory multiple myeloma. This research is significant as it explores potential new treatment combinations for a challenging cancer type.

The interventions being tested include elranatamab, a BCMA-CD3 bispecific antibody, carfilzomib, a proteasome inhibitor, and maplirpacept, a CD47-SIRP alpha-directed drug. These treatments are intended to improve therapeutic outcomes for multiple myeloma patients.

The study employs an interventional design with randomized allocation and a sequential intervention model. There is no masking involved, and the primary purpose is treatment. Participants will receive the study drugs over four-week cycles, with the trial split into two parts focusing on different drug combinations.

Key dates for the study include a start date of December 14, 2022, and an estimated last update on July 1, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and evaluating its impact on future treatment options.

The market implications of this study could be significant for Pfizer’s stock performance, as successful trial outcomes may enhance investor confidence and position Pfizer favorably against competitors in the oncology market. The study’s progress and results will be closely monitored by investors and industry analysts.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue