Pfizer’s Promising Study on Elranatamab for Multiple Myeloma

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a study titled ‘MAGNETISMM-6’ to explore the efficacy and safety of Elranatamab in combination with other drugs for treating newly diagnosed multiple myeloma in patients who cannot undergo transplants. The study aims to determine if Elranatamab, combined with Daratumumab and Lenalidomide, offers better clinical outcomes compared to the existing combination of Daratumumab, Lenalidomide, and Dexamethasone.

The study tests Elranatamab, a bispecific antibody designed to target and destroy myeloma cells by engaging T-cells. It is being tested in various combinations with Daratumumab, Lenalidomide, and Dexamethasone to assess its potential benefits.

This Phase 3 study is randomized and open-label, meaning participants are randomly assigned to treatment groups, and both researchers and participants know which treatment is being administered. The primary goal is to evaluate treatment effectiveness and safety.

The study began on November 10, 2022, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on July 1, 2025, indicating ongoing progress. The primary completion and estimated completion dates are yet to be announced.

This update could influence Pfizer’s stock performance positively if results demonstrate significant clinical benefits, potentially enhancing investor confidence. The study’s outcomes could also impact the competitive landscape in the multiple myeloma treatment market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue