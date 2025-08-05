Pfizer’s Promising Phase 3 Study on Rimegepant for Menstrual Migraine Prevention

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘An Interventional Efficacy and Safety, Phase 3, Double-Blind, Parallel Group Study to Investigate Intermittent Prevention of Menstrual Migraine with Rimegepant Compared with Placebo in Women Participants 18 to 45 Years of Age.’ The study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of rimegepant, a medication administered during the peri-menstrual period, for the intermittent prevention of menstrual migraine attacks in women.

The study tests the drug Rimegepant, delivered as a 75 mg orally disintegrating tablet (ODT), for both 7-day dosing and acute treatment. The purpose of this intervention is to prevent menstrual migraines, with a placebo and standard care as comparators.

This interventional study is randomized, employing a single-group model with quadruple masking, meaning that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are all blinded. The primary goal is prevention of menstrual migraines.

The study began on March 11, 2025, with an estimated completion date not yet specified. The last update was submitted on August 4, 2025. These dates are crucial as they guide investors on the study’s timeline and potential market entry.

This update could positively influence Pfizer’s stock performance, as successful results may enhance investor confidence and market positioning, especially in the competitive migraine treatment market. Competitors in the pharmaceutical industry will be closely monitoring these developments.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

